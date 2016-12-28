Naked Man Picked Up On Highway Dies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSmiami/AP) — A naked man who was taken into custody after he was found running naked along a busy highway has died.
Tampa officers were called to a section of the Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday after receiving reports of a man jumping on cars and acting irrationally.
Police found the man and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later.
Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said the man banged his head on a car windshield and began bleeding. As officers tried to subdue him, Hegarty said he kept kicking and fighting.
Hegarty said they are look into whether the man was under the influence of some mind-altering substance.
The man’s name has been withheld pending the notification of family members.
