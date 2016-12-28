Men Rescued After Boats Take On Water Near Government Cut

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day on the water took an unexpected turn for a couple of boaters who were very fortunate that help was nearby when they sent out a Mayday call.
A Miami Fire Rescue boat was sent to an area off Government Cut near Fishers Island after getting word about a boat taking on water. When the arrived, they found it and were able to pull its three occupants to safety.
While the rescue operation was going on, a second boat nearby sent out a distress call that it was taking on water. A nearby Florida Fish and Wildlife boat answered the call. They found a 23-foot boat with two people on board which was taking on water in the stern due to the choppy seas.
They jumped overboard and swam to the FWC boat where they were pulled aboard. No one was hurt.
The FWC boat took the men to the Watson Island Marina as a Miami-Dade Rescue boat towed their boat there.
The Miami Fire Rescue boat took its passengers, and their boat, to the Crandon Park Marina.