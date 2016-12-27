Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Targeting Victims Near Banks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman is under arrest, accused of kidnapping and robbing several women across South Florida.

Miramar police said Charice Hubbert and her accomplice approached women near banks and forced them to get into a vehicle where they robbed them.

Investigators said the duo would then drive their victims to ATMs where they forced them to withdraw cash.

Authorities released of surveillance from robberies. They received numerous tips, which led to Hubert’s identification and subsequent arrest.

Hubert is being booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Miramar police were able to confirm two cases in their city.

The duo is believed to have also robbed women in North Miami, Miami Gardens Pembroke Pines and West Park.

Police said there are more than a dozen victims.

Detectives are still searching for the second woman, who remains unidentified.

If you can help identify the second woman, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.