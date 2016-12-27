Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Targeting Victims Near Banks

December 27, 2016 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miramar Police, Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman is under arrest, accused of kidnapping and robbing several women across South Florida.

Miramar police said Charice Hubbert and her accomplice approached women near banks and forced them to get into a vehicle where they robbed them.

Investigators said the duo would then drive their victims to ATMs where they forced them to withdraw cash.

Authorities released of surveillance from robberies. They received numerous tips, which led to Hubert’s identification and subsequent arrest.

Hubert is being booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Miramar police were able to confirm two cases in their city.

The duo is believed to have also robbed women in North Miami, Miami Gardens Pembroke Pines and West Park.

Police said there are more than a dozen victims.

Detectives are still searching for the second woman, who remains unidentified.

If you can help identify the second woman, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia