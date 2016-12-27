Marine Killed Over ‘Poker Room Table Talk,’ 2 Arrested

December 27, 2016 12:31 PM By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Marine Killed, Miccosukee Resort and Casino, Ted Scouten

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men are behind bars after a Marine was gunned down outside a South Florida casino on Christmas night.

Those men appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Miccosukee Resort and Casino.

Investigators said Kenin Bailey and Mikey Lenard got into an argument with Marine Fernando Duarte in the poker room.

Duarte was asked to leave the poker room. Later, in the parking lot, police say, they all continued to argue.

At one point, investigators say, the two suspects cut off Duarte. That’s when he got out of his car and approached the pair. Police say Bailey then opened fire, shooting off 13 rounds.

Investigators say the two suspects then stopped at security to report what happened.

“At that point, the defendants’ vehicle goes to the security, there’s a security personnel there, and, with a gun in hand approaches security stating that he had just shot somebody. He goes, ‘I shot someone. I shot someone in self-defense,’” said Det, Flavio Rivera with the Miccosukee Police Department.

Investigators say all this began with a verbal argument they said was ‘poker room table talk.’

Both men are being held without bond.

