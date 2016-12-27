In The Recruiting Huddle: Jack Fris – Stoneman Douglas

PLAYER: Jack Fris

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 290

SCOUTING: To say that the Eagles didn’t have one of the best and most athletic offensive lines in South Florida would be selling head coach Willis May and his coaches and players short. With the success of University of Miami commitment Corey Gaynor and simply the most technically sound lineman in all of this region in Nick Weber, it has paved the way for Fris, who has picked up the momentum and has run quickly with it. He jumped into the spotlight this past season, and with a quality performance in the first offseason ahead of the new season, he has the chance to watch his stock soar. This is one of those gifted line prospects that has worked hard to put himself in a position where colleges will be watching. Yet another big man who is drawing attention to a position that doesn’t get a lot of ink.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4639898/jack-fris