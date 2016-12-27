Davis On Dolphins: “In Preseason I Thought They Were A Playoff Team”

NFL Network and FOX analyst, Charles Davis joined guest host Troy Stradford on the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins and the team’s Week 17 match up against New England. They also talk about head coach Adam Gase and that he should be a candidate for the NFL’s Coach of the Year and other NFL headlines.
On the 10-5 Dolphins- “I believed in Adam Gase right from the word go. In preseason, I thought they were a playoff team.”
“Miami has found ways to win. Give them credit.”
On Adam Gase- “When everyone flat out believed in [Gase] that’s when the [Dolphins] got going.”
On Rex Ryan getting fired by Buffalo- “Jay Ajayi is going to be the focal point why he doesn’t have his job anymore. [Ajayi] would like to play Buffalo every week.”
On Miami’s match up against New England- “Just win. Don’t spend anytime sending a message. Do what you got to do on Sunday to win. Miami wants to carry momentum into the playoffs. The idea of resting players, that’s not going to happen this week. I know both of them will play [their starters].”
