Davis On Dolphins: “In Preseason I Thought They Were A Playoff Team”

December 27, 2016 2:54 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL

Interviews-wqam

NFL Network and FOX analyst, Charles Davis joined guest host Troy Stradford on the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins and the team’s Week 17 match up against New England.  They also talk about head coach Adam Gase and that he should be a candidate for the NFL’s Coach of the Year and other NFL headlines.

On the 10-5 Dolphins- “I believed in Adam Gase right from the word go. In preseason, I thought they were a playoff team.”

“Miami has found ways to win. Give them credit.”

On Adam Gase- “When everyone flat out believed in [Gase] that’s when the [Dolphins] got going.”

On Rex Ryan getting fired by Buffalo- “Jay Ajayi is going to be the focal point why he doesn’t have his job anymore. [Ajayi] would like to play Buffalo every week.”

On Miami’s match up against New England- “Just win. Don’t spend anytime sending a message. Do what you got to do on Sunday to win. Miami wants to carry momentum into the playoffs. The idea of resting players, that’s not going to happen this week. I know both of them will play [their starters].”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia