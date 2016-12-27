‘Anger Room’ A Smashing Success

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – Have you ever just needed a place to vent? How about wanting to break something out of frustration?

The “Anger Room” in Dallas is letting people do just that – and they won’t get a bill for the damages!

Morgan Churchill went there with her little sister, looking to relieve a little stress from school.

“Doing bad things is fun!” she said. “You don’t get to break stuff every day.”

For $45 each, they suit up in safety gear, pick their weapon and then get 15 minutes to smash anything they want.

A TV? Check!

A mannequin? Check!

Lots of dishes? Check!

The list goes on and on.

“It’s about releasing the anger,” said Donna Alexander.

Alexander created the Anger Room in 2008 in her garage.

“I started to get strangers out my door asking is this the place to break stuff?” she said.

With more and more people looking for a release, she kept moving into larger spaces.

And here clientele varies greatly. From people upset over work, newly divorced and even frustrated reporters.

“You can hear things about people who hate their bosses or hate their co-workers,” Alexander said to CBS News Correspondent Don Champion.

“Cameraman?” said Champion, joking as he held up a bat to the camera.

The Anger Room isn’t the only place cashing in on rage.

Similar businesses have popped up in Canada and Houston.

Alexander is looking to expand to Las Vegas next year and eventually New York.

Her business has been a smashing success.