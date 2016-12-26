Concerns Grow Over Queen Elizabeth II’s Health After Missing Christmas Service

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is concern in Britain after Queen Elizabeth missed church services on Christmas for the first time in decades.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry were at Christmas services near the Sandringham royal estate in northeast England, as was her husband Prince Phillip. She was notable by her absence.

She is, says the Palace, suffering from what it called a ‘heavy cold.’

The Queen is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and said to be very religious. She has not missed the Christmas service at Sandringham and shaking hands with well-wishers in nearly 30 years.

“I think at 90 years old when you are suffering from a heavy cold, that was deemed risky,” said Royal journalist Roya Nikkah.

But the nation did hear from the Queen in her annual Christmas message taped weeks ago, where she talked of the winners she met from the Paralympic games.

“Inspiration fed their aspiration; and having discovered abilities they scarcely knew they had, these athletes are now inspiring others,” said the Queen in her message.

There was still plenty of Royal watching available. William and Kate spent this Christmas with her family, bringing along the royal pair that inspire all those oohs and ahhs – little Princess Charlotte and Prince George holding tight to their Christmas treats.

It is cause for concern when anyone in their nineties becomes ill, but it’s worth noting that the royals are a very long-lived family. The Queen’s mother lived to the ripe old age of 101.

Concern for the Queen’s health started several days earlier when the palace delayed her annual Christmas journey to her estate. That trip traditionally takes place by train, instead, she avoided the crowds and went by helicopter.