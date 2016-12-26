Two Dead After Car Plunges Into Canal Near Ft. Lauderdale

December 26, 2016 9:30 AM
Ft. Lauderdale

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead and a third feared dead after a car went into a canal in unincorporated Broward near Ft. Lauderdale.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said they received a 911 call about 4:45 a.m. She said the car veered off the roadway and plunged into a canal at 29th Avenue and 14th Street. Witnesses said the red Jaguar was doing well over 100 mph when it slammed through a fence and plunged into the water.

Area residents jumped into the water to help and were able to pull the driver from the car. He was taken to the hospital. He said another male and two females were in the car.

Family members of those in the car raced to the scene when they heard what happened and prayed for a miracle.

Sheriff’s divers searched the area but were unable to rescue any survivors. Two bodies have been recovered. The fourth person has not been located.

