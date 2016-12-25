Top Movies Of All Time To Watch During Christmas

December 25, 2016 8:00 AM
There are a lot of reasons why Christmas time is many people’s favorite time of year.

From spending time with family to the food and the gifts, there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy.

One of the best parts of the holidays that can actually be enjoyed any time of year are the movies.

Christmas movies have become as much a part of the holidays as Christmas trees and turkey dinner.

With so many great Christmas movies out there, it’s not easy to put them in any kind of order.

Instead, we’ve collected a group of Christmas movies that fall into several different categories.  You can be the judge of which ones may be better than others.

TRADITIONAL

  • It’s A Wonderful Life
  • A Christmas Story
  • Miracle On 34th Street
  • Holiday Inn

CARTOONS

  • Frosty The Snowman
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol

FAMILY

  • Jingle All The Way
  • Home Alone/Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  • The Santa Clause
  • Jack Frost

COMEDIES

  • Elf
  • Gremlins
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Bad Santa
  • Trading Places
  • Just Friends
  • Friday After Next
  • A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

TAKE PLACE DURING CHRISTMAS

  • Die Hard
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Batman Returns
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Reindeer Games
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ron Dobis says:
    December 25, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Where’s “The Ref”?

