Too Much Holiday Cheer? AAA Offers “Tow To Go”

Best Places To Take Your Holiday Photos In MiamiThe holidays are upon us once again. That means Christmas cards need to be mailed out and family photos need to be taken. While there are thousands of places in South Florida that can provide a great backdrop for a family, finding that one perfect spot can be time consuming. Whether that perfect photo includes a beach, a fountain, a garden, or an archway, South Florida can provide the perfect spot for an unforgettable family holiday photo.