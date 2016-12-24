Last-Minute Shopping: Trouble Or Tradition?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the clock winds down from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers scuttle around the Dolphin Mall one last time.
Shoppers, like Peggy, a visitor from French-Guadalupe in the Caribbean, walked up and down the mall Saturday picking out presents for friends and family. She comes every year, she says, and looks forward to the last-minute madness.
“I like seeing everybody doing shopping for Christmas, it’s a good madness! It’s a good thing. It’s family, lots of children,” she said. “I love that. I love shopping.”
Outside of a Toys R Us in Doral, Jena Osceola was surprised that her procrastination wasn’t too painful.
“I was looking for a playground for my nephew, but I decided to just get him a bike,” she said. “It was actually very good and they’re very organized, so it’s not so chaotic. And pretty much every register was open so there aren’t really long lines.”
Others are squeezing in their gift grabs because they were just too busy to cross everything off their list on time.
“Last minute shopping,” laughed a father-daughter duo, who let their jobs get in the way. “Too much work, too much work! We both work for the post office, so this is our last, last-minute!”
Last-minute shopping, it’s as big of a tradition as the holiday itself.