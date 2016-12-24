Driver Dies Day After Crashing Into Deerfield Beach Canal

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — The woman behind the wheel of a car that drove off the highway and into a canal has died, police announced.

A car was seen overturned in a canal off I-95 in Deerfield Beach on Dec. 23, 2016. (Source: CBS4)

Cynthia Hutchinson passed away Saturday morning, a day after the crash along I-95 near S.W. 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol said she was driving with Christopher Herndon and their 3-year-old baby Aubrey when she swerved the vehicle across the road, struck a fence and plunged into the water.

While Herndon was able to free himself, he was unable to help get Hutchinson and the toddler out.

More than a dozen good Samaritans rushed in to help, several jumping into the water and pulling the two remaining victims out.

The child was airlifted to the hospital. Her condition remains critical.

Officials did not yet give a cause of death for her mother.

