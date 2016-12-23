Video: Armed Crook Wrestles 7-Eleven Cashier Before Robbing Register

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cashier was able to walk away unharmed from a violent robbery at a convenience store in Miami.
Store security video from the 7-Eleven at 133 N.E. 2nd Avenue, on November 23rd at 3:35 a.m., showed a man on the phone posing as a customer.
First, he grabbed food, and as the cashier scanned the items at the register, “the offender pointed what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag and began yelling obscenities,” according to Miami Police.
The cashier was then thrown to the floor as he tried to jump over the counter to escape, and forced to open the register.
The armed man was able to get away with cash.
Authorities are hoping someone from the public recognizes him. If you have information that can help, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.