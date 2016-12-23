Two Bodies Found In Fort Lauderdale Beach This Week

December 23, 2016 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Body In Water, Fort Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMIAMI) – Fort Lauderdale Police say they are trying to find out what happened to two people who were found on the beach this week.

In the first case, the body of an unidentified person washed ashore near 1015 Seabreeze Boulevard and was found around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The circumstances of the person’s death are unknown at this time.

Chopper 4 was over the scene around 9:30 a.m. where officers could be seen trying to cover the body.

Just a day before, police were out in the same area around 7 a.m. after reports of a body found floating in the water near 801 Seabreeze Boulevard.

Investigators said they were still trying to find out how that person died but they did not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia