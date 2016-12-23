Two Bodies Found In Fort Lauderdale Beach This Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMIAMI) – Fort Lauderdale Police say they are trying to find out what happened to two people who were found on the beach this week.
In the first case, the body of an unidentified person washed ashore near 1015 Seabreeze Boulevard and was found around 8 a.m. on Friday.
The circumstances of the person’s death are unknown at this time.
Chopper 4 was over the scene around 9:30 a.m. where officers could be seen trying to cover the body.
Just a day before, police were out in the same area around 7 a.m. after reports of a body found floating in the water near 801 Seabreeze Boulevard.
Investigators said they were still trying to find out how that person died but they did not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.