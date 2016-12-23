Berlin Christmas Market Suspect Killed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man killed in Milan, Italy is the driver of the tractor trailer truck who killed a dozen people in the Berlin Christmas market attack, according to Italian state police.

They’re reporting Anis Amri, 24, was killed in a shootout with police.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the person who was killed is Anis Amri,” said Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti

The shootout happened during a routine traffic stop. The news agency said he pulled a gun from a backpack after being asked to show his identity papers.

A policeman was injured in the shootout, according to Italian officials.

A German lawmaker said Amri, a young Tunisian whose ID and asylum papers were found in the cab of the truck after he plowed into the market, has ties to Islamic extremists. He was supposed to be deported from Germany earlier this year. ISIS has claimed it inspired the attack.

Among the twelve people were killed in the rampage was the truck’s original driver, Lukasz Urban, who was found shot and stabbed in the cab.

The truck’s GPS system indicates that by 3:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19th, Urban was probably not in control of the truck, that it was being driven as if the person inside was ‘learning to drive’. Just before 5 p.m., the engine was left running for 45 minutes, but the truck did not move.

Then at 7:40 p.m. it started towards the Christmas Market.

While authorities have stepped up security measures around Germany, critics of the country’s refugee program say it was only a matter of time until an attack like this took place.