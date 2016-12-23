Pets Donning Ugly Sweaters For A Great Cause

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – ‘Tis the season to mix and mingle at ugly sweater parties, and some people can’t resist making their pets participate.

“She’s a family member. We have our own ugly sweaters so we buy one for her as well,” said Cassidy Hart.

This fundraiser for the Humane Rescue Alliance gave people a chance to put their pets in party outfits and support a worthy cause

“Any opportunity I have to support any kind of charity especially when it deals with animal shelters, I’m all about it,” said Melissa Gomes.

Gomes enjoys dressing up with her rescue dog Hershey, but he’s not used to wearing a hat.

“Maybe he’s feeling a little more kind because of the holiday season,” she said.

Some pet owners are willing to pay $20 for a photo of Fido with Santa.

“Dogs, cats, turtles, snakes… it’s for a good cause,” said Gary Putnam.

Putnam has been playing Santa for the humane society for 11 years.

“Kids don’t pee on you as often and they don’t drool on you as much,” he joked.

The rescues roaming Crumbs & Whiskers Cat Café in Washington are all dolled up in their holiday best.

One of them cozied up to cat owner Emma Sunseri.

She wasn’t ready to commit, but those ugly sweaters won over some who came to this Christmas soirée.