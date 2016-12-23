Officers Honored For Pulling Man From Fiery Wreck

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Miami-Dade police officers have been honored for their bravery after they pulled a man out of a burning, overturned car on the Don Shula Expressway.

Early Thursday morning, Luis Carlos Aloma was driving with his headlights off when he lost control near the Bird Road exit. The vehicle flipped on its roof trapping Aloma, 21, inside.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade police arrived, officers quickly pulling him out, flames and smoke making the car unrecognizable.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and police Director Javier Perez thanked each officer individually for their efforts.

“We are recruiting the right people because with that tenure, those guts, that dedication, I think we are in a good place moving forward in this community,” said Perez.

Officer Joseph Vallegos was the first on the scene.

“It’s go now and do the best you can and hope for the best,” said Vallegos.

Officer Vallegos best means Aloma lives. Officer Giovanni Sosa was also honored for helping save Aloma’s life.

“It’s not for us. It’s for the community and at the end of the day we want to make a good name for ourselves, we want the community to know we are here for everybody,” said Sosa.

Aloma was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he’s being treated for burns, he’s listed in serious condition.