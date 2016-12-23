Davis Leads Pelicans To 91-87 Comeback Win Over Heat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.

Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds after halftime to lead the comeback effort. Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Pelicans, who shot only 37 percent, but scored their last 37 points inside the final 16 minutes.

Langston Galloway added 11 points, hitting a pair of 3s during New Orleans’ late charge.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for Miami, which scored just 19 points during the final 15:21 of the game and committed six of its 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 18 rebounds for Miami, and Justice Winslow scored 12 points.

Stylistically, the game wasn’t likely among the more attractive ones play in the NBA on the night. It was marred by long stretches of disjointed, stagnant play by both teams, resulting in possessions that ended with missed low-percentage shots or turnovers.

The Heat never trailed by more than four points in the game and led throughout the second and third quarters, going up by as many as 14 points when Winslow’s dunk made it 68-54 with 3:22 to go in the third period.

Miami went stagnant immediately thereafter, however, allowing New Orleans to methodically regain the lead with a 15-0 run that spanned about six minutes of the game clock.

Davis, who scored 15 points in the third quarter, hit his second 3 of the game in the final seconds of the period to cut Miami’s lead to 68-64. New Orleans then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, taking a 69-68 lead on Solomon Hill’s 3.

Just as quickly, the Heat seized momentum back with a 9-0 run, fueled by James Johnson’s 3 and his jumper.

At that point, New Orleans was shooting worse than 34 percent, but still in the game, trailing 77-69 with half the fourth quarter left. The Pelicans then took control for good, scoring the next 12 points to go back in front 81-77 on Holiday’s free throws.

Galloway’s 3 a few possessions later made it 88-83 with 1:13 to go, and New Orleans held on from there.

TIP-INS

Heat: Tyler Johnson and James Johnson each scored 11 for Miami. … The Heat have lost five straight on the road. … Miami lost despite outshooting New Orleans 41.4 percent to 37.1 percent and outrebounding the Pelicans 59-52.

Pelicans: Reserve F Terrence Jones, who averages nearly 11 points, was out sick. … The Pelicans improved to 7-10 at home, where they play their next three games. … Top draft choice Buddy Hield played 18 minutes. His 3 was the only shot he made in eight attempts from the field and he finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Dallas on Monday night.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)