“The Voice” Singer’s Family Sues Over Her Death

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – The family of “The Voice” singer Christina Grimmie, who was fatally shot while signing autographs, has filed a lawsuit which names the promotional company and the Orlando venue where she was gunned down.
The complaint says the venue failed to take adequate security measures. It points out that there were only “superficial bag checks,” not body pat downs or metal detectors.
The suit is filed against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue.
Grimmie was shot to death in June when a man fired on her as she chatted with fans. The man, Kevin Loible, then killed himself.
