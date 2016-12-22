The People Who Will Be Running Trump’s Communications Team

December 22, 2016 3:01 PM By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced his picks for his communication team as president.

Trump announced his picks Thursday afternoon while in Palm Beach.

The man behind his social media will be Dan Scavino who will carry the title of ‘Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media.’

Sean Spicer will be Trump’s press secretary. Hope Hicks will be the Director of Strategic Communications and Jason Miller will be the Director of Communications.

All of them were part of his campaign in his run for president.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” said Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump named his right-hand woman Kellyann Conway to a top position in his administration as Counselor to the President.Conway has been serving Trump as a senior member of his transition team. Before that, she served as his campaign manager. She is the first female campaign manager of a major party to win a presidential election.

