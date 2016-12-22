Santa Has Special Present For Some Gables Drivers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some drivers pulled over in Coral Gables on Thursday thought they were getting a traffic tickets.

Turns out they were getting a visit from the jolly ol’ elf himself who had special gift for those who were nice, or in this case law abiding.

One driver pulled over said he was nervous at first.

“You always get kind of scared in that moment. I thought to myself, I had my seat belt on, I was driving slowly, what’s going on?“

Then the door to a police patrol opened and out stepped Santa. While he didn’t have elves or raindeer, he did have helpers dressed in police blue who assisted him in handing out $100 gift American Express gift cards.

“This was a wonderful surprise to be pulled over and get this,” said one driver.

Most were glad to step out of their cards, shake hands with the big man and get a gift card. Others didn’t and just signed the paper handed to them not knowing what it was until it was explained to them.

“It’s a hundred dollar gift card from The Coral Gables Police and the Secret Santa,” explained Santa.

“Thank you I appreciate it. Thank you. Merry Christmas.”

Beneath the silvery beard and bright red suit with fur trim was a familiar face to the people of Coral Gables – Police Chief Ed Hudak.

“I know you’ve had a really tough year, so I want to make sure you have some fun. Been looking out for you for some time, so here’s two gift cards for $200,” Hudak told one woman.

“Every little bit helps, especially now with the baby. She has chicken pox. I’m going crazy. She’s going to look like Rudolph this Christmas,“ she said.

Everyone who was pulled over said they had a lot to be thankful for, especially since they didn’t get a ticket and ended up with some extra cash in their pockets.