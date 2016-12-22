Miami Police Ask Public To Help ID Abductor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in several attempted abductions.

The department released a sketch of the man they say tried three times to get girls into his car in Miami dating back to August 31st.

The last time was just this last week, on December 12th, when he used a gun to force a young a girl in the car near 9th Avenue and 71st Street.

“While she was in his vehicle she was asked to perform sexual favors for the offender. The victim complied because she was in fear for her life,” said Christopher Bess with Miami Police.

Police say, at one point, the victim refused. That’s when the suspect reached back from the driver’s seat and put five $100 on her lap. She was able to escape.

The other two incidents were both early in the morning as the girls were walking to school off of 67th Street in the Model City area.

Police said the suspect is described to be in a white SUV either parked on the side of the road or blocking a lane.

In all three cases, he made contact with the girls asking if they’re going to school, telling them to get in the car.

The incident was terrifying for a 15-year-old who walked to school all the time.

“Well I feel like those types of situations I can’t imagine because I’ve never been in them but if I was I would have just got scared and froze,” said the student.

Police said the girls were lucky to escape physically unharmed but shaken.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian spoke to a mother who is not taking any chances.

“My kids get dropped off at the door and I pick them up,” said Latasha Jones.

The suspect is said to be heavy-set with dreadlocks, between 5’7″ to 5’9″ with possibly a lower row of gold teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.