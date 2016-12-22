Miami Beach Investigating Missing Millions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is missing several million dollars.
In a letter to city commissioners, City Manager Jimmy Morales said he found out this week that someone illegally set up automatic transfers from a city SunTrust Bank account to other banks. The amount of money taken from the city was $3.6 million, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Morales believes the city is the victim of bank fraud and he does not believe city employees are to blame.
Two managers in city’s finance department, who Morales said should have noticed the unauthorized transfers, resigned Wednesday. The compromised SunTrust account has been closed.
Miami Beach police and the FBI are investigating.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.