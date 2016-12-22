Cancer-Stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ Player Wins $103K Before Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman, who died of cancer days before her appearance on “Jeopardy!” aired, won more than $103,000 in the show and donated some of it to cancer research.
Cindy Stowell’s run ended when she finished second in her seventh appearance on the show that aired Wednesday. The 41-year-old Texas woman taped the episodes in August and September while battling Stage 4 colon cancer. She died Dec. 5th.
“Jeopardy!” says Stowell was sent advance copies of her first three episodes and watched them in the hospital. The show says it also expedited Stowell her prize money. The Cancer Research Institute says Stowell donated some of the winnings to the nonprofit.
Stowell says in a video shared by “Jeopardy!” the show was a good opportunity to help others.
