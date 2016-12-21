Police Find Pembroke Pines Man Reported Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Pembroke Pines Police say they have found a man who went missing Tuesday evening.
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, 76-year-old Auguste Aurele was found safe. This was the third time he had disappeared.
His family was terrified because he suffers from multiple illnesses, including dementia.
Mariony Aurele wanted her father back home.
“His health is in trouble right now. He needs his medication,” she said before they found him.
The 76-year-old had last been seen walking eastbound at Pines Boulevard. and SW 71st Ave. at around 8 p.m. – an hour after leaving his home off SW 68th Blvd. and 3rd Street.
Aurele is 5’4” and weighs 150 pounds with salt and pepper colored hair. He speaks very little English, mostly Creole.
“He suffers from dementia and he also had a stroke which has affected him in some ways,” Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Tony Cerino.
He also has diabetes and was supposed to take his medication Wednesday morning. It’s another reason they wanted to find him quickly.