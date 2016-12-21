Ft. Lauderdale School Placed On Lockdown After Shooting

December 21, 2016 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Ft. Lauderdale, Gun Violence

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A North Lauderdale middle school was placed on lockdown as police searched for a gunman that left a man shot in the leg.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, near a home at 7905 S.W. 8th Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Officers responded to find a male suffering from a gunshot to the leg and applied a tourniquet. Crime scene tape could be seen placed around a car, parked in cul-de-sac.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Silver Lakes Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Detectives are looking for the suspect and investigating what led up to the shooting.

