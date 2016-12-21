Defensive Anchors Cam Wake, Ndamukong Suh To Represent Dolphins At Pro Bowl

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The NFL announced the rosters for the 2017 Pro Bowl on Tuesday and a pair of Miami Dolphins made the cut.

Defensive end Cameron Wake and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh were selected by the league and will represent the Dolphins at the annual all-star game.

Miami is one of just two teams to have two defensive lineman selected. The other is Seattle.

“In my opinion, being selected to the Pro Bowl is the highest honor, specifically because it is selected by people you play against and people you play for,” Wake said. “It shows they respect the way you play, how you play the game, and I’m truly honored to represent the Miami Dolphins in this year’s Pro Bowl.”

For Wake, the Pro Bowl nod just adds to his amazing comeback season after suffering a torn Achilles last October.

Wake, 34, began the season as a part-time player only coming in for probable passing plays but has quickly re-emerged as one of the league’s premiere pass rushers.

After five games Wake had just one sack. Now he sits with an impressive 10.5 on the season to go with his five forced fumbles and one interception, the first of his career.

The Dolphins are 9-0 this season when Wake records a sack and 0-5 when he doesn’t.

This is Wake’s fifth Pro Bowl selection, also going in 2010 and the 2012-14 seasons.

As for Suh, he has quietly put together an amazing season both on and off the field.

Dolphins coaches have raved about his work ethic and interactions with teammates, which is a stark contrast from what was said about him last season.

Surely the new regime and coaching staff under GM Chris Grier and head coach Adam Gase have meshed well with Suh, the team’s highest paid player.

Among all interior defensive lineman in the NFL, Suh ranks third with 62 tackles and is tied for seventh with five sacks.

Like Wake, this is also Suh’s fifth Pro Bowl nod but his first with the Dolphins.

“It’s always an honor to be selected to the Pro Bowl,” Suh said. “I will always take great pride of the respect and acknowledgement from the coaches and peers, but nothing beats knowing that you have the fan’s support.”

As pleased as Suh is with his selection, he is quick to point out that what Wake has done this season is even more impressive.

“It’s always great to enjoy the Pro Bowl festivities with your teammates on offense or defense; but it’s even more special to have a fellow defensive lineman on the team that you play with, especially a guy of Cam’s caliber,” Suh said of his teammate. “He overcame what most consider to be a career-ending injury. That’s the biggest comeback I’ve ever seen.”