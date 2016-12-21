Bokamper On Adam Gase: “Smart Head Coach Making All The Right Calls”

December 21, 2016 2:46 PM
Miami Dolphins radio sideline reporter, Kim Bokamper joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to discuss whether the Dolphins success feels fluky. They also talk about Bo’s assessment of Matt Moore and the defensive play during the win over the New York Jets.  The group also previews the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

If the Dolphins success is a fluke- “I don’t think it feels fluky at all. You’ve won eight out of nine games, you’ve beaten good football teams and you’ve beaten bad football teams. You got a smart head coach making all the right calls.”

On the team finally getting it right- “I think this is the corner that needed to be turned for this franchise.”

