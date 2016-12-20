Police Search For Person Who Carjacked Uber Driver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for the culprit in an armed carjacking of an Uber driver in Miami.
Investigators are looking for the carjacker and the car that was taken – a 2015 red Honda Civic. They’re asking the public to come forward if they have any information.
The driver lost his iPhone, a chain, and his wallet.
He was seen visibly upset as he spoke to police late Monday night after the incident.
Officers say the driver was near NW 33rd Street and 10th Avenue when he was carjacked around 11 p.m.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.