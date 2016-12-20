Gators To Have Former Hurricanes Coach Randy Shannon Call Defensive Plays

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A familiar face to Miami Hurricanes football fans will have a big impact on the Florida Gators’ bowl game in a couple weeks.
No. 20 Florida will have Randy Shannon call defensive plays for the Outback Bowl.
Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement Monday, saying Shannon will fill in for recently departed defensive coordinator Geoff Collins against 21st-ranked Iowa. Temple hired Collins as its head coach last week.
Although Shannon has the titles of associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, Collins called the plays this season. Shannon worked primarily as linebackers coach.
Shannon served as Miami’s defensive coordinator (2001-06) before becoming the Hurricanes’ head coach in 2007. McElwain promoted quality control assistant Mark DeBastiani to linebackers coach.
McElwain says he will wait until January to announce Collins’ successor for the 2017 season.
McElwain says “we’re not going to make any full-time decisions on that until after the bowl games out of respect for coaches and people who are coaching in other programs and that kind of thing. I just don’t think it’s right this time of year.”
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)