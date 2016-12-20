‘All Clear’ After Miami Int’l Airport Evacuation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police have given the ‘all clear’ after a scare at Miami International Airport (MIA) Monday evening.
As of Tuesday morning, police cleared the scene after investigating a suspicious item.
Late Monday night authorities evacuated concourse J after the suspicious item was found during a security screening at a checkpoint.
Once the scene was cleared, the concourse was reopened.
Miami-Dade Police said their bomb squad unit disposed of the suspicious package. They say the contents of the package are not known.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.