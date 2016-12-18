Hijacked Uber Driver Kills Gunman In Middle Of The Street

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver fought back during an attempted robbery near the Aventura Mall, potentially saving the life of himself and a passenger.

It didn’t take long for people to figure out that something was very wrong near the 3500 block of N.E. 192nd Street in Aventura.

“It looked like there was a fatality and there was a sheet covering something,” said Margo Stashauer, assuming a cyclist or pedestrian had been hit by a car. “I didn’t think that someone would’ve been shot.”

Police say the man she saw dead in the street was not only shot but was trying to pull off a robbery.

It all began around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, when police say an Uber driver picked up someone and began heading towards the airport.

“The Uber driver was then cut off by what we believe to be a dark colored either silver or gray Dodge Caravan,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis.

What happened next sounds like something straight off a movie screen.

“And a male jumped out of the caravan with two guns in his hand and he pointed them at the Uber driver who also had a fire arm and his car which he was permitted for. He shot the suspect on the scene who is later pronounced deceased.”

Police say the passenger in that van got into the drivers seat and sped off.

“You have to be really careful because there’s crazy people out there,” said Stashauer.

Police questioned the Uber driver, along with his passenger. They say they’re also questioning a person of interest.

In fact, a van matching the description of the suspects’ van was brought into the Aventura Police Department. For people who live in the area, the crime, while unusual, is proof you should always have your guard up.

“You have to be very careful no matter where you are in any neighborhood,” said Stashauer. “This is a great neighborhood it’s very safe the police department the Aventura police department is right up the block.”

Police say the Uber drive was a licensed gun owner and had a permit to carry it. No charges are expected to be filed against him.