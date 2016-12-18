Hijacked Uber Driver Kills Gunman In Middle Of The Street

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver fought back during an attempted robbery near the Aventura Mall, potentially saving the life of himself and a passenger.
It didn’t take long for people to figure out that something was very wrong near the 3500 block of N.E. 192nd Street in Aventura.
“It looked like there was a fatality and there was a sheet covering something,” said Margo Stashauer, assuming a cyclist or pedestrian had been hit by a car. “I didn’t think that someone would’ve been shot.”
Police say the man she saw dead in the street was not only shot but was trying to pull off a robbery.
It all began around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, when police say an Uber driver picked up someone and began heading towards the airport.
“The Uber driver was then cut off by what we believe to be a dark colored either silver or gray Dodge Caravan,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis.
What happened next sounds like something straight off a movie screen.
“And a male jumped out of the caravan with two guns in his hand and he pointed them at the Uber driver who also had a fire arm and his car which he was permitted for. He shot the suspect on the scene who is later pronounced deceased.”
Police say the passenger in that van got into the drivers seat and sped off.
“You have to be really careful because there’s crazy people out there,” said Stashauer.
Police questioned the Uber driver, along with his passenger. They say they’re also questioning a person of interest.
In fact, a van matching the description of the suspects’ van was brought into the Aventura Police Department. For people who live in the area, the crime, while unusual, is proof you should always have your guard up.
“You have to be very careful no matter where you are in any neighborhood,” said Stashauer. “This is a great neighborhood it’s very safe the police department the Aventura police department is right up the block.”
Police say the Uber drive was a licensed gun owner and had a permit to carry it. No charges are expected to be filed against him.
One Comment
Good.
Looks like somebody just got what they had coming.
+1 for the armed citizen who was legally able to defend his life..
Sunny Isles Beach is EAST, Not west.
i am wondering if the taxi passenger set this up with his friends.
Yeah, I thought the same thing as I was watching this. I mean, some people may need rides at 5 a.m. but it just seems a little sketchy to me. Why would the robber target that specific vehicle unless the Uber passenger was setting up the Uber driver as a mark. The video doesn’t say anything about whether they questioned the Uber passenger, who I’m sure they questioned, but that testimony would be integral to the overall narrative here.
“You should always have your guard up?” What does that even mean?
Well, guard up or no, the man and his passenger were staring death in the face. They were not saved by a platitude — they were saved by a good man with a gun.
This is why Uber’s “No Firearms” policy has to be overturned. According to their policy the heroic driver will now be kicked out of the company, even though… 1. he was carrying the firearm legally in the state, 2. he is an independent contractor and NOT an Uber employee, 3. he is the owner of the vehicle he was driving, and 4. he acted responsibly and decisively to neutralize the attack and protect the lives of himself and his Uber passenger.
This is not the first time an armed Uber driver has used a firearm to mitigate a violent crime. In April 2015 an Uber driver in Chicago with a concealed handgun stopped a mass shooting in progress by shooting and killing the active perpetrator. The state did not charge the Uber driver with any crime, but Uber promptly dismissed the driver and blocked his access to the platform.