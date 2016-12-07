Feds: Sandy Hook Hoaxer Threatens Parent Of Dead Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A Tampa woman has been arrested for threatening the parent of a child killed in the Newtown, Connecticut elementary school shooting.

Lucy Richards, 57, was indicted Monday on four counts of threats in interstate commerce against Len Pozner, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

“We are comforted to know that the system is working to protect the victims of violent crime from re-victimization by potentially violent Hoaxers,” said Pozner in a statement to the media.

Pozner’s 6-year-old son Noah was one of 20 first graders and 6 adults killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

Richards believed the event didn’t happen, the FBI said, which motivated her to make a series of death threats against the victim.

She called Pozner on the phone saying, “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” a federal indictment said, as well as “death is coming to you real soon and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

In 2013, James Tracy, a former professor at Florida Atlantic University, was fired from his job after asserting that the elementary school shooting used actors to stage the event. He allegedly also harassed the Pozners, demanding proof that their child existed.

Pozner has dedicated himself to defending against this type of harassment and repeated attacks he told New York Magazine he’s gotten since the shooting. He said he simply doesn’t want his child to be erased from history because some people think the attack didn’t happen.

“We bring awareness to the cruelty and criminality of Hoaxer activity and, if necessary, criminally and civilly prosecute those who wittingly and publicly defame, harass, and emotionally abuse the victims of high profile tragedies and/or their family members,” Pozner says on his website.

One survivor and the relatives of nine victims sued gun manufacturer Remington, the parent company of Bushmaster, the maker of the rifle used in the attack. They allege Remington violated state law selling the weapon to the public.

The lawsuit was dismissed in October, citing a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from cases like this, where weapons are used in crimes.

However, on Dec. 1, the Connecticut Supreme Court bypassed the lower appellate court and agreed to hear the families’ appeal.

Richards, if convicted, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.