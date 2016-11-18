Mom Of Child Who Saved Baby: ‘I Want Him To Understand It’s A Big Deal’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a video that’s being played all over the world.

People everywhere are amazed that a baby who rolled off of a changing table was saved by a small boy diving to catch him.

Joseph Levy of Miami is that little boy.

“I turned to ask my mom if I can have a bowl of cereal and then I just I saw, saw that my brother was rolling off and I just ran and caught him,” Joseph said.

You can see 9-year-old Joseph’s mom visibly upset as she reaches towards her oldest son. She says she didn’t quite grasp what had happened until she watched the video.

“I didn’t realize at first what a big deal it was because in the moment I was just focused on making sure the baby was OK and that he was rewarded because he was shocked,” Tila Levy said.

The mother of five says one of her other children asked a question about homework and she turned away for just a few seconds.

“In that moment, I was just saying, ‘Thank you. You saved his life,'” said Tila Levy. “And he cried and said, ‘What would’ve happened if I wasn’t here?’”

Joseph has a message for other big brothers and big sisters out there.

“To be aware of the little siblings and to always look over them,” he said.

Joseph’s mother offered to buy him anything he wanted, but he told his mother he didn’t need a reward.

She said people from all over the world have wanted to do something nice for Joseph, but instead he’s collecting gift cards and wants to purchase toys for underprivileged kids this upcoming holiday season.

If you would like to donate, email herobrotherjoseph@gmail.com or reach out to @hero_brother on Twitter.