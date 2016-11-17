Customer Stabs Server At IHOP

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An irate customer stabbed a server at an International House of Pancakes restaurant.
It happened Friday at the IHOP on Biscayne Boulevard and 128th Street.
“We come here all the time, we coming in the morning,” said a very schocked Everette Jackson when he heard what had happened. “It’s just crazy.”
Witnesses said Gene Hicks began screaming at the server, identified at Carlos Schlatter, claiming he had poisoned his food. He then got up, pulled out a pocket knife, walked over to where Schlatter was and began stabbing him.
“Almost as if he was in prison, with a prison mentality,” said Jackson. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy. For him to do that with kids, you know I bring my daughter there, with the kids and everything, it’s crazy.”
Hicks then ran out of the restaurant where he was taken into custody by police. He was charged with aggravated battery.
Schlatter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
