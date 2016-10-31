Man Arrested For Armed Robbery May Be Connected To Other Crimes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) – Authorities believe a man they captured for armed robbery may also be responsible for similar crimes across town.

Miami Shores Police say William Carroll was captured on camera committing a violent robbery at gunpoint, putting a mother of four in a choke hold, slamming her to the ground and taking her expensive wedding ring.

Now he is under arrest and detectives want to know if he’s connected to other crimes.

Detectives from Aventura came to Miami Shores to compare notes with authorities and see if there are any connections to three of their cases.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke to one of the Aventura victims as well as the mother who was seen on camera in Miami Shores in a terrifying ordeal.

She is relieved the suspect is arrested.

“I don’t have the words for it,” said Joy, the Miami Shores victim.

She says she is grateful that police say the man seen on surveillance tape violently robbing her of her $30,000 wedding ring last Wednesday is in custody.

“Just really happy he is off the street,” she said.

Police say they arrested Carroll, 57, after tips from the public.

“This will make our community safer,” said Miami Shores Police Lt. Dave Golt. “The community can be at ease because he is off the street.”

Carroll meanwhile maintains that he is not guilty.

“I’m innocent. You have the wrong person,” said Carroll.

Carroll, who’s been arrested before for burglary, was taken away by paramedics after he said he didn’t feel well.

Detectives believe he targeted Joy because she was driving a Porsche.

“He said to me if you scream I will kill you,” said Joy. “He threw me down and said it again and again three times.”

Two Aventura Police detectives stopped at Miami Shores Police headquarters on Monday.

They want to know if the man captured on camera has any connection to three woman who since August have been robbed at gunpoint of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry after driving expensive cars.

“He told me had had a gun and I had to give him everything he wants,” said Belinda, an Aventura victim.

Belinda surrendered her Rolex watch.

“He threatened me to death and pulled my head down and asked me to give him all of my things,” Belinda said. “He asked me to give him my watch. He said he was going to kill me. I was very afraid.”

Belinda is from Venezuela and was visiting when she was violently attacked. She told CBS4 that she is returning to Venezuela on Tuesday and is not sure if she’ll ever return.

“I was very nervous. I don’t want to come to Miami,” Belinda said. “This is very terrible. I had to go to a therapist.”

Belinda and another victim said their robber was much younger than Carroll, so it’s not clear if he will be connected to Aventura.

“One of the things women and men should do is to be very aware, super aware of their surroundings,” said Joy.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on these violent robberies to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.