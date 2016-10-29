Autopsy: Jose Fernandez Had Cocaine, Alcohol In System

October 29, 2016 2:03 PM By James Amalino
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Toxicology reports released Saturday in the death of Jose Fernandez have revealed that the star pitcher used drugs and alcohol just before crashing his boat off Miami Beach.

Fernandez and two friends, Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, died last month.

Reports show Fernandez’s blood alcohol was at 0.147, nearly twice the legal limit, and he had cocaine and other substances in his system at the time of his death.

Both Macias and Rivero were found to be under the legal limit for alcohol. Though, Rivero’s blood showed cocaine and other substances, as well. Macias was determined to not have any cocaine in his system.

It’s unknown whether the 24-year-old Fernandez was behind the wheel of the Kaught Looking, the 32-foot SeaVee he owned that crashed along a jetty near Government Cut on September 25th. Authorities have not yet a determination.

(Source: Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner)

(Source: Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner)

In a statement issued by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the disclosure of the autopsy and toxicology reports for Fernandez, Macias and Rivero came after numerous requests and a battle for public release.

“The Medical Examiner was prepared to release the information,” Gimenez said in a statement to the media. “However, Florida Fish & Wildlife, a state agency, submitted an affidavit to Miami-Dade County saying that it was conducting a criminal investigation and therefore the autopsy and toxicology report should not be released until its investigation had concluded. When a local news organization which had submitted a public records request for the information was informed that it would not be released due to the Fish & Wildlife investigation, the news organization filed a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. Since the information was being held at the Fish & Wildlife’s request, the County asked the agency to join in the public records lawsuit as a co-defendant. Fish & Wildlife refused to be a party to the lawsuit.”

That news organization making the request was CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.

Gimenez goes on to say that in a matter of transparency, and because the county’s role in the investigation is complete, he has “directed the Medical Examiner to fulfill public records requests for the autopsy and toxicology report (Saturday)” and that “Fish & Wildlife has the responsibility to prove an active criminal investigation.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. FZ8 (@OrneryEagle) says:
    October 29, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    ….If the ‘ME’ generation isn’t taking a knee, they’re sniffing cocaine. The ‘great generation’ built it; the ‘late generation’ is killing it!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Brian Cunningham says:
    October 29, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Not as sympathetic as I was. Jose Fernandez had everything to live for and threw it all away.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Tom Tutone says:
      October 30, 2016 at 1:50 pm

      What sympathy??? He killed 2 other people.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. Sherry Lee says:
    October 29, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    At least he was feeling good when he went.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. bob11acr says:
    October 29, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    Just another overpaid insignificant athlete.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. dogsrock2 says:
    October 29, 2016 at 9:33 pm

    If Fernandez was married his wife better prepare herself for some major civil lawsuits.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. malice420dotcom says:
    October 29, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    Not surprised. Pro sports is as big a sewer as ESPN or the Clinton’s

    Reply | Report comment
  7. facemaskplease says:
    October 30, 2016 at 4:30 am

    Gee! You mean he wasn’t our hero after all? I wonder if they are going to take his endorsements away.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. jasonn13 says:
    October 30, 2016 at 6:26 am

    So much for “Better Living Through Chemistry.”

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Robert Watson says:
      October 30, 2016 at 12:24 pm

      That’s an old DuPont sales pitch.

      Reply | Report comment
  9. Troy Dynes says:
    October 30, 2016 at 7:01 am

    Cocaine and baseball have a long history together. One example is the KC Royals in the mid-80’s.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Stehr Va says:
    October 30, 2016 at 8:33 am

    No kidding, I figured that from the beginning. Sad how stupid people are chancing their lives for stupid drugs.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. mar100-Nevada (@MAR100A) says:
    October 30, 2016 at 9:07 am

    No big surprise here, 3:30 AM on a Sunday Morning. Had to be either drugs, alcohol or both that caused the crash. Another promising athlete and a stupid death!

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Kim Watson says:
    October 30, 2016 at 9:43 am

    So much for that phoney ceremony at the mound. Do you suppose that there was even one of his buds that didn’t know?

    Those that knew and did nothing need to stop acting like they were his friend.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. bob smitty (@bobbob7896) says:
    October 30, 2016 at 10:06 am

    another pathetic athlete.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Greg Wangler says:
    October 30, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Have they determined whether he was wearing clean underwear?

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Shannon Martin says:
    October 30, 2016 at 11:06 am

    In other words, he didn’t feel a thing
    That must be a blessing to his family
    I’m sure they had insurance

    Reply | Report comment
  16. aajaxx says:
    October 30, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    You can be positive for cocaine days after the effects have worn off. My bets are on the alcohol being the problem. Alcohol is a way bigger problem than cocaine.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. David Anderson says:
    October 30, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Guess they didn’t test for ‘roids?

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Gary Johnson (@1cornflak1) says:
    October 30, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Yep. He’s a role model and inspiration to the youth of America….

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Bruce Johnson says:
    October 30, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    I thought cocaine was so over and passe. Money plus huge toys, coupled with youth is a recipe for disaster

    Reply | Report comment

