Cops Accompany Child Who Lost Dad To Father-Child Breakfast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five officers from the Miami Police Department “adopted” a Miami boy for the day.

They filled in as the boy’s honorary father at his school’s annual father/child breakfast.

Every year, 7-year-old Oscar Portillo looks forward to sharing one special day at school with his dad.

Each year, the Alpha Charter of Excellence School in Little Havana, where Oscar attends, celebrates with a special father/child breakfast.

“Children invite their grandfathers, their dads, their uncles, their role models, mom or dads to come into the school and have breakfast with them,” said Isabel Navas, Alpha Charter of Excellence Principal.

But this year, Oscar’s dad won’t be there by his son’s side. His father was tragically killed.

Oscar’s mom Lisa Portillo is heartbroken that on a day that’s meant to strengthen the bond between father and son, Oscar is instead reminded of his father’s tragic death and the grim reality that on this day he’ll be all alone.

Lisa couldn’t bear the thought of her son going to school and not having someone by his side like all the other kids, so she had an idea.

“Actually we got a call from mom, she explained to us the situation and Oscar’s father was deceased and he wasn’t able to be here, so she asked for our assistance,” said Miami Police Lieutenant Nicole Davis.

Lisa Portillo asked if there was any way an officer could come to Oscar’s school in his dad’s place.

“She asked for one, and we thought we could do so much better, so we all came,” said Davis.

Oscar appeared to be the coolest kid at school Wednesday morning when he walked into the event with not one, but five Miami police officers.

“I feel very emotional, very excited that the police officers could come and help my son out,” said Lisa Portillo.

Davis said this is just the beginning and the department is looking to establish a long-term relationship with Oscar.

“We’re looking to bond with Oscar,” she said. “We’re looking to get him into the Police Athletic League and not only have him have a mentor for today but for the rest of his life.”