Victim Of Craigslist Roommate Attack Distraught Over Court Delay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman was upset to learn Thursday that the man who is charged with trying to kill her did not appear in court for a hearing.

“It was disappointing,” said Danielle Jones. “I want this hearing to finally happen,” she told CBS4 News.

Jones, 23, and her parents were in Miami-Dade court again expecting to see Byron Mitchell, who is accused of nearly killing her in February 2016.

Mitchell was expected in court to enter a plea on the attempted murder charges but he was a no-show and his defense attorney told Judge Rodolfo Ruiz that he needs more time to work the case.

The nervous anticipation of seeing, then not seeing her accused attacker face-to-face was very upsetting to Jones and she broke down in tears outside the courtroom.

“It’s hard, It’s nerve-wracking,” said Jones’ mother Aimee Cabo Nikolov. “This morning Danielle was upset because she knew she was gonna see him.”

Jones says she and Mitchell met through the online site Craigslist when she needed a roommate.

A week after he moved in, Jones’ mother said her daughter shared a bottle of wine with Mitchell and a friend on Valentine’s Day. Sometime after the friend left, Mitchell attacked her. He is accused of choking, bashing and stabbing her nearly to death. Jones was hospitalized and in a coma for nearly three months.

Mitchell, a fitness trainer, claims the two were in a relationship and this was self-defense after Danielle came at him with a knife.

Her mother just wants this trial to begin.

“Living with our daughter now we get to see the consequences of what this man did to her, how different she is, things she cannot do without anybody else,” said Nikolov.

Criminal defense attorney and family friend, Jamie Peters, said this case could take some time.

“There’s a lot of discovery that needs to be done, many depositions need to be taken. At the end of the day we need to be patient so justice can be served and he can stay in prison for his life. And that’s what we want,” said Peters.

Judge Ruiz ordered Byron Mitchell must be present at the next court hearing to enter his plea of guilty or not guilty. The Judge also set a trial date for January. For now, Mitchell remains in jail, charged with premeditated attempted murder.