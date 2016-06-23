Protestors Demand Answers & Action In Death Of Inmate Darren Rainey

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “The protest must go on.” That was the mantra and mission for advocates of humane treatment of the mentally ill and prison reform who gathered outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Thursday marks the four-year anniversary of the controversial death of a mentally ill prison inmate, Darren Rainey.

It has been alleged that Rainey died after being locked in a steaming hot shower at the embattled Dade Correctional Institution.

Another inmate, Harold Hempstead, CBS4 interviewed said Rainey screamed and begged for help.

It’s been four years since Rainey’s death and his autopsy report has still not been made public and there’s no “released” conclusion to a police or state attorney investigation.

One of the protest organizer’s, George Mallinckrodt, who once worked at the facility as a psychotherapist, spoke with CBS4’s Chief Investigator Michele Gillen.

“We would like the state attorney to press charges already. It has been four years since his brutal death. His family deserves justice. His family deserves closure,” said Mallinckrodt.

He continues pressing for answers, the release of the medical examiner report and a determination of what killed Rainey.

But supporters who came from across the state fear the demonstration may largely have fallen on deaf ears as law enforcement reported that a bomb threat was called into the courthouse next door. The threat forced the normal crowds and traffic to scatter.

Steven Wetstein of Stop Prison Abuse Now shared his feelings and concern which he says are directed to the state attorney.

“We need to know that in our community we are safe…but also that people paying a debt to society are safe. We want both,” he said.

CBS4 News has continually reached out to the medical examiner and state attorney’s office – both refusing to release the autopsy finding saying the investigation is still on going.

“The prison system needs to be held accountable. It is very, very sad. If another country were doing this we would accuse them of being a dictatorship. We would talk about the lack of democracy. We have no right to hold anybody else accountable if we are not here,” said Jack Lieberman, a member of the Board of Director of Interfaith Worker Justice.