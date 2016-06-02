Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop is Wynwood’s sweetest hidden gem – literally.

The bite-sized bakery is doing big business with a great story behind it.

Fireman Derek is Derek Kaplan – a City of Miami firefighter who’s been baking pies since his early teens.

“Since I was 15 I was baking pies. I started with pies. Key lime was the first pie I taught myself to make. I love Key lime Pie,” he said.

In 2006, Derek became a fireman and struck up a friendship with a fellow fireman and foodie named Patrick Murdock.

The two eventually took their passion for food on the road each purchasing their own food trucks.

“We had time not only at the station to bond and talk about food and business, but also out of the station we would meet up on food truck rallies,” he explained.

After a long illness with heart disease, sadly, Patrick died three years ago.

“He would always tell me, ‘If I had the money, I’d give it to you to open a store, so you can have a store front,’” Derek said.

After his passing, Patrick’s wife, Kim, approached Derek into going into business together using the money her husband had left her.

“She came to me and said, ‘I really want to do this.’ There was no hesitation because I knew him. I trusted her because I trusted him,” he said.

For two years, the two business partners have been satisfying the “sweet tooth” of locals and businesses alike.

Derek’s famous Key lime pies made with fresh limes and condensed milk are on the top of the list.

Kim runs the business part of the bakery, which includes any pie you can imagine as well as meals like chicken pot pies, quiche and empanadas.

Business is booming.

“I think your hubby would be proud of you, yes?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“He definitely would be proud. He’d be happy and I know he is,” Kim said.

And he’d absolutely be proud of the good food.

First up for Petrillo to taste was Derek’s spinach and feta quiche.

“It’s super light and fluffy and airy and full of flavor. Perfect for breakfast, lunch and late night food. It has tons of flavor,” Petrillo said, after tasting.

Next was a big seller – guava cheesecake topped with guava and white chocolate.

“The sweet of the guava, the creaminess of the cheese It’s a little touch of sass,” Petrillo said.

Finally, Derek’s number one pick: the Key lime pie.

“I’m going to say this could be the best Key Lime pie I’ve ever had,” Petrillo said.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop is open seven days a week. For more info, visit www.firemanderekspies.com.