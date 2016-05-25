Private Investigator Claims Casey Anthony Admitted To Killing Daughter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — More claims continue to follow Casey Anthony, five years after she was acquitted of her two-year-old daughter’s murder.
According to multiple reports, Dominic Casey, a private investigator who worked on Anthony’s defense team, claimed that she told her attorney that she did actually kill her daughter, Caylee, in 2008, and dumped her body.
Deposition documents released during Anthony’s bankruptcy case also revealed that she had a relationship with her lead defense attorney, Jose Baez.
