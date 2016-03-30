Recertification Process Made Easy For Lifeline Recipients

Issa Asad, CEO of Q Link Wireless in Dania Florida, an approved provider of the Federal Lifeline Assistance Program, can personally testify to the program’s benefits for his company’s customers. Companies like Q Link Wireless offer approved applicants a free cell phone and free or discounted monthly minutes, allowing them a lifeline to medical service, emergency services, potential jobs, and children’s schools. Requirements vary by state, but Asad says that basic eligibility includes participation in some type of government assistance program or income below federal poverty guidelines, depending on the state.
To sign up for the Lifeline program, potential participants work with an approved provider such as Q Link. Only one Lifeline subscription program is allowed per household, and the benefit is not transferable. Once a participant is approved, Issa Asad explains that they must complete an annual recertification. He provides answers to some common questions about the Lifeline recertification process:
- How long do I qualify for Lifeline? You are eligible to receive benefits for up to twelve months, as long as you qualify, after which you will be required to recertify. If your eligibility changes before that timeframe, you must inform your service provider of the change in your financial situation. You must also use your phone regularly to keep your account active.
- Why is recertification required? This is a requirement of the federal and/or state authorities that are responsible for overseeing the Lifeline program. They need to make sure that all people enrolled in the program maintain their eligibility.
- How do I recertify? You will need to prove or confirm that you continue to participate in the approved programs such as SSI or SNAP, or that your income is at or below Federal Poverty Guidelines.
- How will I know when it is time to recertify? If you’re a Q Link customer, You will receive a telephone call, email message, text message, and/or post card notifying you that it’s time to recertify. Make sure your service provider has your current contact information.
Lifeline provides a vital communications link for people with a disability, senior citizens, and any low-income or single-parent household. People interested in learning more about the Lifeline program or the recertification process can visit the Florida-based Q Link Wireless website or call Q Link, toll-free at 1-855-754-6543. “Like” the Facebook page to receive ongoing updates on the Lifeline Assistance Program.
Above content provided by Issa Asad CEO of Q Link Wireless and Quadrant Holdings, located in Dania, Florida.
