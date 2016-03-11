Homeowner Shoots, Kills Teen Burglary Suspect

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Relatives of a 17-year-old are angry the teenager was shot and killed by a homeowner who police say was protecting her property.
The sister of the teen who died identified him as Trevon Johnson. She said he was a student at D. A. Dorsey Technical College.
“I don’t care if she have her gun license or any of that. That is way beyond the law… way beyond,” said Johnson’s cousin Nautika Harris. “He was not supposed to die like this. He had a future ahead of him. Trevon had goals… he was a funny guy, very big on education, loved learning.”
On Thursday, police say Johnson burglarized a home south of 79th Street near I-95 — just blocks away from where he lives.
The 54-year-old woman told police her surveillance system alerted her to the break-in of her home. She said she rushed home and found the teen climbing out of a window.
“She observed a subject leaving the home through the rear,” said police Det. Dan Ferrin.
Miami-Dade police said there was a confrontation and shots were fired. Police said they were on scene seconds after the shooting and gave CPR to the teen. Johnson was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“What’s wrong with her,” asked Johnson’s sister Nisha Johnson. “She did not have to shoot him.”
“It’s no reason she should have waited until I think he walked out the yard to try to shoot him,” said Harris. “If she called the police already why would she shoot him?”
Relatives said they don’t believe Johnson stole anything from the home but detectives would not confirm that.
“You have to look at it from every child’s point of view that was raised in the hood,” said Harris. “You have to understand… how he gonna get his money to have clothes to go to school? You have to look at it from his point-of-view.”
Police said the homeowner is cooperating with detectives and was taken to a police station for questioning.
“She’s a person that is a little distraught because this is her home that someone obviously was in,” Ferrin said.
Investigators said they’re still trying to sort all of this out and want the public to remember that, if possible, it’s best not to take these types of situations into your own hands.
“If there’s any type of situation that happens or they believe there’s a burglary at the home or any type of confrontation, dial 911. Have the police make that confrontation,” Ferrin said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
The case has been handed over to state attorney’s office but, so far, no charges have been filed against her.
Sorry BLM. Some live just don’t matter. This was one of them. I wonder how many other houses he had broken into? Good riddance.
Recently I saw a sign – “Due to the shortage of ammunition, no warning shot will be fired.”.
Those two girls who are being interviewed will be pregnant and raising babies as single moms. Thanks for reproducing idiots like this ( to the mothers of these idiots). And I don’t wish death on anyone but come on now, if you come into my home, you will be toast.
He could find a job at McDonalds or even ask for help. How did she get her money to buy what she has, by working, not by breaking into a neighbors house and stealing itl
He’s so big on education he should educate himself and others to not burglarize people. You are going to sit there and tell me these girls are going to just let someone come into their home without taking action? They are just going to call the cops and stand there to see what is going to happen to them, their family and their home? Yeah RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If I have someone coming into my home you can guarantee I’m protecting my home and kids. This lady had every right to protect herself and home in anyway she could.
If only there was something this kid could have done to get money legally…..(?) Like….if maybe he could have had a place to go to perform some service or something….for somebody that might have given him money for the service…..hmmmm 👀