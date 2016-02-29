Food Court Closes At Aventura Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shoppers at Aventura Mall won’t be able to grab a bite at the food court anytime soon.
The area has been closed down for a major revamp.
The mall is making way for a three-story complex of restaurants and shops.
Shoppers will be without a food court for about a year and a half during the demolition and construction process.
While the food court might not be an option, the mall still has nearly 30 dining options. Click here for those options.
The 315,000 sq foot expansion is expected to be completed next fall.
One Comment