Homeowner Finds Floating Croc In Florida Keys Pool

January 21, 2016 5:05 PM By Ted Scouten
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A multi-million dollar home in South Florida had a wild addition to its pool.

The homeowner called deputies after spotting an 8-foot crocodile in his Islamorada swimming pool Thursday morning.

“The crocodile was basically just chilling,” Robert Dube with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission told CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

A crocodile was spotted in a Florida Keys pool on January 21, 2016. (Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Crocodile spotted in a Florida Keys pool on January 21, 2016. (Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

A major surprise for the homeowner -from Pennsylvania- who had moved into the home near mile marker 77 just four days before.

Wildlife officials got the call about 7 a.m.  They figure the croc, just like everyone else was looking for a warm place to hang out.

“I’m sure it had a lot to do with it. The pool was a bout 80 degrees so I’m sure it was a lot warmer than the ocean that the crocodile was swimming in, especially with the cool weather we’ve had all week,” said Dube.

Deputies along with Florida wildlife officials worked together but the croc finally walked out of the pool on its own accord and walked back into a nearby body of water.

People who live in the area said this isn’t odd.

“They’re just part of our whole wildlife picture,” said neighbor John Liautaud.

“Dutchess comes every year now and lays her eggs in that sandy spot just beyond the gravel every year,” said Sally Horsfall Eaton who lives a few doors down.

They’ve had crocodiles there for years. They said they wanted to get rid of them at first but not anymore.

“Now everybody that’s been here a while protects Dutchess. They’re very defensive. They don’t want her or her offspring. We have three of them now on the property,” said Eaton.

Residents know to keep their eyes open for them and watch for their tracks coming out of the ocean. They say the crocs aren’t looking for trouble..

“We approach her. If she up on the beach, she’ll head out to the ocean. She’s very skiddish,” said Eaton.

Wildlife officials say they’re shy. Something seen with the one found in the Islamorada pool. When she saw everyone looking at her, she realized it was time to go back where she came from.

