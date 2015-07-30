Families, Friends Of Teens Missing At Sea Hope For Miracle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TEQUESTA (CBSMiami/AP) — As the search for two teens missing at sea enters its seventh day, hope for a miracle rescue is beginning to dim.

Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, both 14, were last seen Friday as they headed out into the Atlantic in a 19-foot center console boat. Their parents believed their fishing outing would take them to a local river and waterway, as was the rule in previous solo trips, not to deep Atlantic waters. Summer storms moved through the area that afternoon, and when the teens didn’t return on time, the Coast Guard was alerted and began their day-and-night search.

A medley of agencies joined the search over the following days that stretched from Cape Canaveral to South Carolina and covered approximately 40,000 square nautical miles. There have been no new clues since the teens’ capsized boat was located Sunday. Sightings of floating objects occasionally spurred hope before being found irrelevant.

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss called the decision on how long to continue looking for teens a mix of “art and science,” that juggles knowledge of how long people can survive adrift with unknowns on whether the boys had flotation devices and drinking water — and even the extent of their physical stamina.

“Not knowing really adds an element of challenge to everything,” he said.

Austin’s mom along with Perry’s family met up with supporters last night at a fundraiser in Jupiter.

“I will never give up. Just like Austin would never give up,” she said.

Friends and strangers raised $40-thousand in just a few hours. That gets added to more than $210-thousand already raised on a “go fund me” page. That cash will help keep the families’ private search effort going by keeping gas in the planes from pilots who are volunteering their time. Even NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon sent out a tweet asking for people to help.

On Thursday Cohen’s mother Pamela posted on Twitter a message of hope.

YOU HAVE THE MOST AMAZING SPIRIT AND WE ARE COMING FOR YOU AND AUSTIN!!! You boys hold on! See you… https://t.co/ZSd83Lznpd — PAMELA COHEN (@PERMINAK) July 30, 2015

Those following the story around the world have lit up Twitter and Facebook with thousands of messages of support, including “Never give up,” ”Can’t stop thinking about them,” and “Keep the faith and prayers going and hope!” People turned out at local vigils and more than $185,000 was raised online to fund a private search. Residents turned up as dusk fell on beaches and lit candles.

The families of the missing teens said were no strangers to the water. They live in a seaside community, would constantly go boating and fishing and even work at a local bait shop. Perry’s stepfather, Nick Korniloff, said if anyone could survive such an ordeal, it is these two boys.

“They knew how to throw anchors, they knew how to start the engine, they knew what to do if an adult fell off the boat,” he said. “They’ve been out there a long time but we believe they’re out there and we’re going to bring them home.”

Each year, Florida waters swallow a small number of boaters who venture out and never return.

In 2013, when Florida had 56 boating fatalities, it also had nine boaters go missing who were never found and are presumed dead, according to the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Last year, there were 64 fatalities and six missing boaters. The commission could not break down how many of these accidents happened in the ocean, the Gulf of Mexico or on a lake or river.

