Man Shot, Killed In Miami Gardens Near Park

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police are trying to solve a shooting that left a man dead just feet from a park and playground near Miami Gardens Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to a call of shots fired and discovered the body of an adult black male near Brentwood Pool. A daughter and a close friend of the man identified him as 48-year old Eric Brown.

“He is a loving person,” said Sheryl Norwood Rogers, a former girlfriend of Brown’s and a longtime friend. “He would give you his last.”

A resident who did not want to be named said he heard arguing near the park then a short time later heard gunfire. The resident recalled hearing about four gunshots. The resident said he saw an SUV speed away after the shooting.

Miami Gardens Police detectives went door to door looking for witnesses while residents say this type of bloodshed is becoming all too common in the area.

“It used to be called Miami Gardens now it’s called ‘murder gardens’ because everything happens in this neighborhood,” said resident Najema Cherry.

With a park nearby, residents said it is a miracle that no children or families were playing there.

“Kids playing ball, babies. You never know something like that could happen in this neighborhood. It’s time to get away from this neighborhood,” said resident Berrie Morris.

For those close to Brown, they hope his death is not in vain and that the community and police work together to stop this violence.

“Every day somebody’s getting shot and killed in this same area and it’s got to stop,” said Rogers.

Court records show that Eric Brown has been in and out of trouble with the law during his life but Rogers said he served his time, cleaned up his act and did not have trouble with anyone.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.