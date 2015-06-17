Officer’s Identity Confirmed In Harassment Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH( CBSMiami) – Hialeah Police confirmed the identity of an officer accused of sexual harassment.

Sergeant Jesus Menocal Junior is accused of harassing a teen during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Carl Zogby of Hialeah Police confirmed Wednesday the officer has been relieved of duty with pay since they received the complaint on June 14th.

Hialeah Police said the eight-year veteran has been off the job since the allegation was made. He is temporarily suspended with pay.

Menocal Jr. is the son of former Sweetwater Police Chief Jesus Menocal, who retired last month.

CBS4’s Oralia Ortega spoke with both the accuser and the officer’s family on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year old victim who did not want to be identified said the officer asked her to take her clothes off following a traffic stop.

Hialeah Police say this is an open and active investigation. They said they are sharing the information and evidence they obtain with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The alleged victim’s attorney issued a statement on Wednesday, saying “We appreciate the gesture and it is a step in the right direction. However, this is simply the first step. Our issue is that there is video evidence available. If this law enforcement officer is still being paid after committing these verifiable lawless acts towards a minor that is unacceptable. We will continue to work with the authorities until justice is served.”

CBS4 News has made several attempts to contact Menocal Jr. for comment but have not heard back. A man who arrived at the home where neighbors say Menocal Jr. lives would not answer any of our questions.